Analyzing Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) & Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) and Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ra Medical Systems and Hypertension Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $20,000.00 227.27 -$25.07 million ($92.36) -0.05 Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Hypertension Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hypertension Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ra Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Hypertension Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -110,533.34% -169.55% -119.65% Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -1.35, meaning that its share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. The company sells its products primarily through distributors in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

