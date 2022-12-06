Analyzing Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repay and BSQUARE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Repay alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $219.26 million 3.45 -$50.08 million ($0.01) -834.17 BSQUARE $40.37 million 0.56 -$2.24 million ($0.17) -6.47

BSQUARE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BSQUARE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay 1.40% 7.29% 4.07% BSQUARE -9.09% -9.02% -7.35%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Repay and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Repay and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repay currently has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 34.13%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Risk & Volatility

Repay has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repay beats BSQUARE on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. In addition, the company provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About BSQUARE

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration and device hardening, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.