Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.00

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 42583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANZU. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

