Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Trimmed by Vetamer Capital Management L.P.

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for 2.1% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after buying an additional 4,426,790 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $63.91. 5,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -28.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

