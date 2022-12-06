AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,906,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960,181 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $291,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,734,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 685,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 113,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,472 shares of company stock worth $12,978,029. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 137,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,498,360. The firm has a market cap of $200.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

