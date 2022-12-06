AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 126,306 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,845 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,306 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $194,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adobe by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $57,922,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,724. The company has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $675.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

