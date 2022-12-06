AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 4,379 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $188,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 32,330 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

NYSE RE traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.25. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,276. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $340.66.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

