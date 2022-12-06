AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 197,845 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 0.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of EOG Resources worth $228,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 428.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 61,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.05.

EOG stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.