AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,809 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Cummins worth $165,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.86. 4,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,037. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.95.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

