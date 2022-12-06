AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 119,402 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,565,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 119,402 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $120,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
