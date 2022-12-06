AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,419,202 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419,202 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Citigroup worth $215,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.65.

NYSE:C traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.89. 259,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,926,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.