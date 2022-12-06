AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,296 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $133,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $640,957,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE MA traded down $8.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.53. 53,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.49.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.