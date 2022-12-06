AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 411,877 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 411,877 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $113,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.01. 65,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $213.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

