Arcblock 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $230,379.63 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.18 million and $230,379.63 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

