Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 207,696 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.03.

Ares Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth $102,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth $236,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

