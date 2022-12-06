argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to €450.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from €405.00 ($426.32) to €450.00 ($473.68) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.54. 167,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,250. argenx has a 52-week low of $249.50 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.79.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The firm had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -15.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

