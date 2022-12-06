Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Down 7.3%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. 1,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 334,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARIS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

