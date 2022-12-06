ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE ARR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.83. 4,317,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.16. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

