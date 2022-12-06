Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $71.63

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.63 and last traded at $71.63, with a volume of 8660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.