Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $40,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $196.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

