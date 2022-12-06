Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASAN. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Asana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Asana Stock Down 11.1 %

ASAN stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.04. Asana has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Insider Activity

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in Asana by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,595 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in Asana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Asana by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after acquiring an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Asana by 1,624.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

