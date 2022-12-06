Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Given New GBX 65 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Assura from GBX 79 ($0.96) to GBX 71 ($0.87) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Panmure Gordon raised Assura from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Assura Price Performance

Shares of ARSSF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Assura has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

