Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 6,226 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 97,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $103.92.

