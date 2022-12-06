Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 85,532 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 288.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,532 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

