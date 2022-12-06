Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

