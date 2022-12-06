Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

