Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average is $155.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $187.69.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.