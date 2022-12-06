Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $712.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.45. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $933.06.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

