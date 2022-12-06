Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,221 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

GDX stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

