Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 225,132 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 55.2% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 109,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 107,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,083,747 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

