Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,806 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 247,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

