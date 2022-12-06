Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 101.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 106,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

D opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

