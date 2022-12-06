AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $19.15. AudioCodes shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.
AudioCodes Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $603.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AudioCodes (AUDC)
