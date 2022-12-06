AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $19.15. AudioCodes shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $603.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AudioCodes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1,231.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 84.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.