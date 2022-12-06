Aurora Innovation (AUR) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aurora Innovation to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million -$755.45 million -0.85 Aurora Innovation Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.08

Aurora Innovation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aurora Innovation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aurora Innovation Competitors 256 1676 2878 58 2.56

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 300.76%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 39.34%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -1,815.83% -25.08% -22.92% Aurora Innovation Competitors -242.75% -212.19% -11.35%

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation’s peers have a beta of -5.23, indicating that their average share price is 623% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Innovation peers beat Aurora Innovation on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

