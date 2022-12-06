AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Shares Gap Down to $2,526.92

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,526.92, but opened at $2,457.91. AutoZone shares last traded at $2,489.38, with a volume of 935 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AZO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,494.40.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,393.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,226.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $25.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after purchasing an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.