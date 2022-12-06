AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $187.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.26.

AVB opened at $170.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $158.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

