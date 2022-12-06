AVINOC (AVINOC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $475,339.37

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $81.34 million and approximately $475,339.37 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AVINOC has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AVINOC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.37 or 0.05820906 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00503043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,148.86 or 0.30332324 BTC.

About AVINOC

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AVINOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVINOC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.