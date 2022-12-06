AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €32.90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €32.90 ($34.63) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on AXA in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($33.89) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.21) target price on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AXA stock opened at €27.31 ($28.75) on Friday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($23.29) and a one year high of €27.69 ($29.15). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.82.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.