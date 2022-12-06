Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $9.09 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $907.80 million and approximately $660.26 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $9.09 or 0.00053424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010617 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036214 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021475 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00239750 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,854,114 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,854,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.73008851 USD and is up 21.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $713,933,487.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

