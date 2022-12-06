Axos Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 20,068 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,131% compared to the average volume of 1,630 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,338,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,926,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Axos Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. 5,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,769. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

