B. Riley Increases Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $40.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TGLS. StockNews.com upgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Tecnoglass Stock Performance
Tecnoglass stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.