B. Riley Increases Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $40.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TGLS. StockNews.com upgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Tecnoglass stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

