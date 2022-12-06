Bancor (BNT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.63 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002247 BTC on exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $75.87 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bancor has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 198,857,636 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 198,857,635.6791007. The last known price of Bancor is 0.37974699 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $6,379,966.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

