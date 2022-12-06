Bank of America Downgrades Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

YMAB opened at $4.41 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 92.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 388.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 175,997 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

