Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$142.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMO. CSFB raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$150.94.

TSE:BMO opened at C$133.01 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$113.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$126.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$127.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

