Barclays Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$147.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$142.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$150.94.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$133.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.97. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$113.73 and a 12 month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.