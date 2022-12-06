Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

BCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 777.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

