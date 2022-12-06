Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($121.05) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.94% from the stock’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($101.05) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BMW traded up €0.60 ($0.63) on Tuesday, hitting €85.86 ($90.38). 870,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €77.34.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

