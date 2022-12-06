Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Up 3.4%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 40,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,410,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Beauty Health had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $88.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 163,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Articles

