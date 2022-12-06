Berkley W R Corp Decreases Position in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA)

Berkley W R Corp lessened its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,642 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 3.65% of Americas Technology Acquisition worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Americas Technology Acquisition by 458.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 649,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 532,780 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 562,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 175,582 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ATA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

About Americas Technology Acquisition

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

