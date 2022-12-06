Berkley W R Corp Invests $16.67 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 251,801 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,667,000. D.R. Horton accounts for 0.8% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.07% of D.R. Horton at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,363. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

